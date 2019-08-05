CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, OMCL, KPTI and CURLF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)

Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

About the lawsuit: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 - July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Omnicell, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF)

Class Period: November 21, 2018 - July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019

About the lawsuit: Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

