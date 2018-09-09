CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMTI, ABBV and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09/09/2018 | 07:01pm CEST
NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Allegations: Rockwell Medical, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.
The complaint alleges that AbbVie issued false and misleading statements, in both press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the results of the Company's $7.5 billion modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on May 29, 2018 (the "Tender Offer"). Specifically, the complaint alleges that before the opening of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company announced that it expected to acquire 71.4 million of its shares tendered at or below $105 per share. As a result of this news, the price of AbbVie securities significantly increased. However, after the close of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company released materially different results for the Tender Offer due to certain omissions, announcing that the Company expected to acquire only those shares tendered at or below $103 per share. Upon this news, AbbVie shares fell from a close of $103.01 per share on May 30, 2018, to a close of $98.94 on May 31, 2018.
Allegations: During the class period, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Helios’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
