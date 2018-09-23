CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 - June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Rockwell Medical, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Rockwell Medical, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Helios’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, GDS Holdings Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the GDS Holdings Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

