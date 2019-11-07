Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SEE, GNLN, TEUM and UA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

11/07/2019 | 07:44pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)
Class Period: November 5, 2014 - August 6, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4252

Allegations: Sealed Air Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

To learn more about the Sealed Air Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  (NASDAQ: GNLN)
Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4252

Allegations: During the class period, Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2)  if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4252

Allegations: Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it  was  not  true  that  the  Company’s  purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum’s unique products or exceptional service,  or  the  Company’s  competent  management;  but,  in  fact,  Defendants  had  propped  up  the  Company’s  results  by  manipulating  Pareteum’s  accounting  for  revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had  materially  overstated  the  Company’s  profitability  by  failing  to  properly  account  for  the  Company’s results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum’s reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company’s financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as  a  result  of  the  aforementioned  adverse  conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that  Pareteum  was  operating  according  to  plan,  or  that  Pareteum  could  achieve  the  guidance  sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

To learn more about the Pareteum Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA)
Class Period: August 3, 2016 - November 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/under-armour-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4252

Allegations: Under Armour, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) undisclosed to the investing public, the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Under Armour, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019



