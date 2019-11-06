CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SEE, INFY, DOMO and TEUM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Class Period: November 5, 2014 - August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

Allegations: Sealed Air Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)

Class Period: July 7, 2018 - October 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Allegations: Infosys Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company’s finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company’s Board of Directors; and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants’ statements about Infosys’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)

Class Period: shareholders who acquired: (a) Domo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or around June 29, 2018; or (b) Domo securities between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

Allegations: Domo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (ii) Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed; (iii) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that the Company’s purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum’s unique products or exceptional service, or the Company’s competent management; but, in fact, Defendants had propped up the Company’s results by manipulating Pareteum’s accounting for revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had materially overstated the Company’s profitability by failing to properly account for the Company’s results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum’s reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company’s financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Pareteum was operating according to plan, or that Pareteum could achieve the guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

