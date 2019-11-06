Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SEE, INFY, DOMO and TEUM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

11/06/2019 | 10:31am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)
Class Period: November 5, 2014 - August 6, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Sealed Air Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

To learn more about the Sealed Air Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)
Class Period: July 7, 2018 - October 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/infosys-limited-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Infosys Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company’s finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company’s Board of Directors; and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants’ statements about Infosys’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Infosys Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)
Class Period: shareholders who acquired: (a) Domo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or around June 29, 2018; or (b) Domo securities between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/domo-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Domo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (ii) Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed; (iii) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Domo, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: During the class period, Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it  was  not  true  that  the  Company’s  purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum’s unique products or exceptional service,  or  the  Company’s  competent  management;  but,  in  fact,  Defendants  had  propped  up  the  Company’s  results  by  manipulating  Pareteum’s  accounting  for  revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had  materially  overstated  the  Company’s  profitability  by  failing  to  properly  account  for  the  Company’s results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum’s reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company’s financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as  a  result  of  the  aforementioned  adverse  conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that  Pareteum  was  operating  according  to  plan,  or  that  Pareteum  could  achieve  the  guidance  sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

To learn more about the Pareteum Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019



