CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, IMMU, GSM and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

02/19/2019 | 01:37pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.


Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO)
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sogou-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Sogou Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in Sogou merchants’ sales of counterfeit goods; (ii) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou’s existing software, advertising  procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese  regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (iii) Sogou’s cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou’s cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (iv) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company’s AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (v) as a result of altering  its smart  hardware  strategy,  Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware  revenue  in the second half of  2018; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sogou’s  public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Sogou Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)
Class Period: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Immunomedics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Immunomedics’ Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii)  the Company’s Quality Control Unit did not possess the  authority  to  investigate and  correct  critical  FDA  violations  occurring  at  the  Morris  Plains, New  Jersey  facility;  (iii)  the  Company  suffered  a  February  2018  data  integrity  breach  at  the Morris  Plains,  New  Jersey  facility  which,  among  other  issues, included  the backdating records and  manipulation  of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control  data  submitted  in  connection  with  its  BLA  for  sacituzumab  govitecan  was  insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

To learn more about the Immunomedics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)
Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ferroglobe-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Ferroglobe PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ferroglobe PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)
Class Period: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/general-electric-company-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: General Electric Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power’s flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power’s goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the General Electric Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.


Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
