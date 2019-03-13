Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SPB, ARLO, AMRN and CRBP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

03/13/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) (NYSE: SPB)
Class Period: June 14, 2016 - April 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Spectrum had been self-inflicting the operational issues at its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (ii) these operational issues were, in fact, recurring in nature; (iii) these operational issues would continuously impact production, shipping levels and sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)
Class Period: Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/arlo-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Arlo Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)
Class Period: September 24, 2018 - November 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amarin-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Amarin Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Amarin Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)
Class Period: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/corbus-pharmaceutical-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
