CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SPB, ZIV, UXIN and CRCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) (NYSE: SPB)

Class Period: June 14, 2016 - April 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Spectrum had been self-inflicting the operational issues at its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (ii) these operational issues were, in fact, recurring in nature; (iii) these operational issues would continuously impact production, shipping levels and sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) class action



VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQGM: ZIV)

Class Period: June 30, 2017 - February 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/velocityshares-daily-inverse-vix-medium-term-exchange-traded-notes-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false or misleading statements relating to the risks of investing in ZIV including that: (i) the inverse ETNs was not appropriate for managing daily trading risks; (ii) Credit Suisse had designed the ZIV to fail under certain market conditions; (iii) Credit Suisse had offered and sold more inverse ETNs than the market could bear, which would enable Credit Suisse to cause the collapse of the inverse ETNs when the opportunity presented itself; and (iv) Credit Suisse could actively manipulate inverse ETNs by precipitating an acute liquidity event in volatility markets including markets for VIX futures.

To learn more about the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes class action



Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action



Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM)

Class Period: March 27, 2015 - April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/care-com-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the Company vets the caregivers and daycare providers listed on its website.

To learn more about the Care.com, Inc. class action



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

