Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SPB, ZIV, UXIN and CRCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) (NYSE: SPB)
Class Period: June 14, 2016 - April 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Spectrum had been self-inflicting the operational issues at its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (ii) these operational issues were, in fact, recurring in nature; (iii) these operational issues would continuously impact production, shipping levels and sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQGM: ZIV)
Class Period: June 30, 2017 - February 5, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/velocityshares-daily-inverse-vix-medium-term-exchange-traded-notes-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false or misleading statements relating to the risks of investing in ZIV including that: (i) the inverse ETNs was not appropriate for managing daily trading risks; (ii) Credit Suisse had designed the ZIV to fail under certain market conditions; (iii) Credit Suisse had offered and sold more inverse ETNs than the market could bear, which would enable Credit Suisse to cause the collapse of the inverse ETNs when the opportunity presented itself; and (iv) Credit Suisse could actively manipulate inverse ETNs by precipitating an acute liquidity event in volatility markets including markets for VIX futures.

To learn more about the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)
Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM)
Class Period: March 27, 2015 - April 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/care-com-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the Company vets the caregivers and daycare providers listed on its website.

To learn more about the Care.com, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:08aAURORA CANNABIS : Aphria chosen to grow medical pot in Germany, Europe's largest market
AQ
11:07aLOCAL SHOPPING REIT : Result of General Meeting 5 April 2019
PU
11:07aOTELLO : Buyback
PU
11:07aHAWAIIAN : Airlines Brings Aloha to Boston
PU
11:07aCISCO : It all starts with security
PU
11:07aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Result of General Meeting 5 April 2019
PU
11:07aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement
PU
11:07aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Doc re. Half Year Report
PU
11:07aCLOUDERA : A Guide to Learning with Limited Labeled Data
PU
11:07aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; US March Payrolls Exceed Forecasts
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About