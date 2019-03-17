CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TAP, AVP, UMC and USX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Molson Coors Brewing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Molson Coors Brewing Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/avon-products-inc-loss-form?wire=3

In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.

To learn more about the Avon Products, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)

Class Period: October 28, 2015 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/united-microelectronics-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, United Microelectronics Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the United Microelectronics Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc-loss-form-2?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress’s dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization and driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress’s dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress’s OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress’s insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress’s cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company’s internal expectations.

To learn more about the U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



