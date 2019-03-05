Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TAP, KHC and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 10:49am EST

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)
Class Period: February 14, 2017 - February 12, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Molson Coors Brewing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Molson Coors Brewing Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)
Class Period: May 4, 2017 - February 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Kraft Heinz had been materially overstating the value of certain of its important product lines; (b) Kraft Heinz’s intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with, at least, its Kraft natural cheese, Oscar Mayer cold cuts, U.S. Refrigerated and Canadian retail businesses were materially impaired; (c) Kraft Heinz had been employing improper accounting policies, procedures, and associated with its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors; (d) Kraft Heinz had been improperly accounting for the costs of products sold; (e) Kraft Heinz had been operating with material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including those controls related to the accounting and disclosure of new accounting standards, its cost of products sold, its procurement function, the impairment of goodwill and the impairment of intangible assets; (f) Kraft Heinz’s operating results were materially misstated and Defendants’ disclosures related thereto were materially false and misleading; (g) Kraft  Heinz’s  financial  statements  contained  material  errors,  were presented in violation of GAAP and were materially false and misleading; (h) the risk factor disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (i) the MD&A disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (j) the representations about Kraft Heinz’s disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (k) the certifications issued by Defendants Hees, Basilio and Knopf on Kraft Heinz’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (l) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Kraft Heinz’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

To learn more about the The Kraft Heinz Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: CVS Health Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the CVS Health Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aDWS GROUP : Lowers Expense Ratio for Xtrackers FTSE Developed Ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF
BU
11:05aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Demonstrates Newest Optical and High-speed Digital Test Solutions at OFC 2019
BU
11:05aAsterion Signs Research Agreement with the University of Queensland for Clonal Propagation of Cannabis Plants
NE
11:05aSISTEMA PJSFC : Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme
EQ
11:04aSOFTWARE AG : Cited as a Leader in Enterprise Architecture Management by Independent Research Firm
BU
11:04aCompany Profile for Basil Security, Inc.
BU
11:03aUK and EU reach agreement over no-deal Brexit insurance rules
RE
11:03aRELAY THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference
BU
11:03aAccess Completes 13 Acquisitions with Major Expansion into Canada in 2018
GL
11:02aDIANA SHIPPING : Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v San Francisco with Koch
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
4VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
5NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.