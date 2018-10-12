CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX and CPB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Class Period: June 4, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Allegations: TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal and as a result, the Company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and (3) given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 - May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

