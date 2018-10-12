Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX and CPB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/12/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)
Class Period: June 4, 2018 - September 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal and as a result, the Company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and (3) given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

To learn more about the TG Therapeutics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)
Class Period: August 31, 2017 - May 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Campbell Soup Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
