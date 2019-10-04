Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TME and MO: The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/04/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. reminds shareholders of these recently commenced class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of TME and MO. If you purchased shares in any of these companies during the class periods below, and suffered losses in excess of $50,000, please contact The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. at (212) 952-0602 to learn how you can request to be appointed lead plaintiff.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not need to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Class period: December 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019, inclusive
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019
The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music's exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The complaint alleges that, as a result, the purported class purchased TME’s securities at artificially inflated prices and was damaged thereby.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO)
Class period: December 20, 2018 through September 24, 2019, inclusive
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Altria Group, Inc.'s business, operational and compliance policies. The complaint further alleges that the purported class was damaged upon the revelation of alleged corrective disclosures.

If you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. at the contact information below.

Attorney Advertising. Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Richard B. Brualdi, rbrualdi@brualdilawfirm.com
Gaitri Boodhoo, gboodhoo@brualdlawfirm.com
David Titus, dtitus@brualdilawfirm.com
The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C.
Telephone: (212) 952-0602
Website:     www.brualdilawfirm.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
