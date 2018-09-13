CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO and CRON: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRON)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - August 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Cronos Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos’ distribution agreements with the Canadian provinces was relatively small; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Cronos’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published an article entitled “Cronos: The Dark Side of Cannabis Space,” alleging, among other things, that the Company has been “deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player” and that this was because “the agreements are so small that they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock.” On this news, Cronos’ share price fell over 28%, to close at $9.12 per share on August 30, 2018.

