Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TUSK, DBD, NFLX and LB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:07am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)
Class Period: October 19, 2017 - June 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mammoth-energy-services-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two  infrastructure contracts with PREPA that  totaled over $1.8  billion;  (2)  specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.   

To learn more about the Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)
Class Period: February 14, 2017 - July 4, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) as a result of the expected contract  runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained  service  technicians;  (5) as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and  (7) as a  result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NFLX)
Class Period: April 17, 2019 - July 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: During the class period, Netflix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Netflix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)
Class Period: May 31, 2018 - November 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: L Brands, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

To learn more about the L Brands, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aBASEBALL : Japanese baseball linescores (Aug. 5)
AQ
09:33aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (August 5)
AQ
09:33aNASCENT Technology Announces Appointment of President and CEO
PR
09:32aSQUARE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, NVIDIA, or Square?
PR
09:32aAURORA CANNABIS : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Allakos, AMD, Micron Technology, or QUALCOMM?
PR
09:32aApple Rush Company, Inc. partners with AAG-Live in sponsorship of Woodstock Experience 2019
GL
09:32aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:32aKRYSTAL BIOTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:31aCIT : Names Ken Martin as Managing Director of Small Business Solutions Unit
PR
09:31aMiami International Holdings Reports July 2019 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group