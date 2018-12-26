CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12/26/2018 | 06:50pm CET
NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Allegations: Ternium S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Paolo Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium’s Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. According to the article, “The judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012. The officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela. Rocca’s group was compensated with $1.95 billion for the unit.”
Allegations: During the class period, Marriott International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
