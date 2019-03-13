CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TYME, AVEO, CVS and CTL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Allegations: Tyme Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Class Period: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Allegations: CVS Health Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, CenturyLink, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

