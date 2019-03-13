Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TYME, AVEO, CVS and CTL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

03/13/2019 | 03:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)
Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Tyme Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tyme Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)
Class Period: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: CVS Health Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the CVS Health Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)
Class Period: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/centurylink-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, CenturyLink, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the CenturyLink, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
