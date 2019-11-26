Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UNIT, WTRH, REZI and CGC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

11/26/2019 | 09:58am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT)
Class Period: April 20, 2015 - February 15, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uniti-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4609 

The lawsuit alleges: Uniti Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Uniti Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH)
Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with the Going Public Transaction, and those who acquired shares of the Company in the May 2019 Secondary Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waitr-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4609 

The lawsuit alleges: Waitr Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Waitr lacked a plan to achieve profitability and, contrary to the statements of Company founder Chris Meaux, Waitr was not at or near profitability and Defendants had created the illusion of financial stability by engaging in a host of illegal and improper activities each designed to inflate revenues and earnings—such as unilaterally breaking low-rate contracts and imposing significantly higher rates, and by refusing to pay drivers for mileage related expenses—both of which ultimately resulted in independent class action lawsuits; and (ii) Waitr’s technology provided no real advantage and the Company could not obtain the developer, programming, or engineering resources necessary to enhance, maintain, and develop industry leading software from its headquarter location in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

To learn more about the Waitr Holdings Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)
Class Period: October 29, 2018 - October 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2020
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/resideo-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4609 

The lawsuit alleges: Resideo Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the negative operational effects of the Company's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc. were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected Resideo’s product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting the Company’s FY19 financial forecasts at risk; and (b) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its FY19 guidance as claimed.

To learn more about the Resideo Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC)
Class Period: June 21, 2019 - November 13, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canopy-growth-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4609 

The lawsuit alleges: Canopy Growth Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) as a  result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Canopy Growth Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
