CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, AMRN, UMC and BA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Amarin Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)

Class Period: October 28, 2015 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

About the lawsuit: United Microelectronics Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

Class Period: January 8, 2019 - March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, The Boeing Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models, therefore Boeing included undisclosed “hacks” created by engineering compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as “optional” add-ons which were designed to help address these safety concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety “options”; (3) the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and certification of Boeing’s new flight control system, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boeing’s public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

