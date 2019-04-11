Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, AMRN, UMC and BA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

04/11/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)
Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)
Class Period: September 24, 2018 - November 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amarin-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Amarin Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Amarin Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)
Class Period: October 28, 2015 - November 1, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/united-microelectronics-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: United Microelectronics Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the United Microelectronics Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)
Class Period: January 8, 2019 - March 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-form-2?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, The Boeing Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models, therefore Boeing included undisclosed “hacks” created by engineering compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as “optional” add-ons which were designed to help address these safety concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety “options”; (3) the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and certification of Boeing’s new flight control system, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boeing’s public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the The Boeing Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
