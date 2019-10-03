CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VRAY, MO and SDC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 - August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Viewray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Class Period: December 20, 2018 - September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Altria Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

