CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WORK, DXC and QUAD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Slack Class A common stock who purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the resale whereby Slack began trading as a public company on or around June 20, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Slack Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Class Period: persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DXC Technology Company ("DXC") common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus or other documents issued in connection with the April 2017 transaction by which Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Enterprise Services segment was spun off and merged with Computer Sciences Corporation, Inc. to form DXC.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: DXC Technology Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the planned “workforce optimization” plan involved implementing arbitrary quotas; (2) the plan would cut thousands of jobs at the Company; (3) jobs that were particularly at risk of being cut were held by longer-tenured, knowledgeable, and highly compensated senior personnel; (4) these job terminations were selectively timed to artificially inflate reported earnings and other financial metrics; (5) at the time of the formation of DXC Technology Company, J. Michael Lawrie (the incoming President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board at DXC) had forecasted plans for a $2.7 billion workforce reduction in the first year; (6) as a result of these workforce terminations, the Company was unlikely to deliver on client contracts; (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s clients would be dissatisfied and the relationships would be impaired; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 - October 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

About the lawsuit: Quad/Graphics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s book business in United States was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

