CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WSR, APYX, KSHB and CYH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)

Class Period: May 9, 2018 - February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Whitestone REIT allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; (3) the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; (4) the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

About the lawsuit: Apyx Medical Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint; (2) as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KSHB)

Class Period: July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

About the lawsuit: KushCo Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (ii) as a result, KushCo’s previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (iii) KushCo’s net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (iv) KushCo and its management’s assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Class Period: February 20, 2017 - February 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Community Health Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) that the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

