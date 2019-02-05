CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, YRCW, PRGO and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)

Class Period: February 26, 2014 - December 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, XPO Logistics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)

Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

About the lawsuit: YRC Worldwide Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU)

Class Period: September 26, 2017 - November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Micron Technology Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply growth of DRAM; (2) these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) the Company’s anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial performance, including revenue, was overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

