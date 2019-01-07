Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/07/2019 | 12:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)
Class Period: February 26, 2014 - December 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: XPO Logistics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the XPO Logistics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)
Class Period: March 3, 2016 - December 5, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Teladoc Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (iv) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Teladoc Health, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
