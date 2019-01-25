Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/25/2019 | 05:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)
Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yogaworks-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

To learn more about the YogaWorks, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)
Class Period: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics  Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number  of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or  lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
