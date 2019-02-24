Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, AXGN, MAXR and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

02/24/2019 | 07:21pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)
Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yrc-worldwide-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: YRC Worldwide Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the YRC Worldwide Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)
Class Period: August 7, 2017 - December 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/axogen-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, AxoGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the AxoGen, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)
Class Period: March 29, 2018 - January 7, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maxar-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Maxar Technologies Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Maxar Technologies Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)
Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Tyme Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tyme Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
