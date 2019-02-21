CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, IMMU, W and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)

Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yrc-worldwide-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: YRC Worldwide Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the YRC Worldwide Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Immunomedics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Immunomedics’ Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii) the Company’s Quality Control Unit did not possess the authority to investigate and correct critical FDA violations occurring at the Morris Plains, New Jersey facility; (iii) the Company suffered a February 2018 data integrity breach at the Morris Plains, New Jersey facility which, among other issues, included the backdating records and manipulation of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control data submitted in connection with its BLA for sacituzumab govitecan was insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

To learn more about the Immunomedics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)

Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Wayfair Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Wayfair Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Molson Coors Brewing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Molson Coors Brewing Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

