CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, MKL, MHLD and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

02/22/2019 | 05:28pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.


Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)
Class Period: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)
Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Markel Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Markel Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD)
Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

To learn more about the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)
Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/avon-products-inc-loss-form?wire=3

In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.

To learn more about the Avon Products, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
