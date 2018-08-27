Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZN and SBGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

08/27/2018 | 08:55pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)
Class Period: March 12, 2018 - July 10, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

To learn more about the ZN class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)
Class Period: February 22, 2017 - July 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the merger of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) and Sinclair was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (ii) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (iii) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm’s length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair’s controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.     On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued outstanding shares of Tribune. On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. Then on August 9, 2018, Tribune said it had terminated the deal and was suing Sinclair for breach of contract following the FCC’s determination that Sinclair failed to fully disclose material information about the merger.

To learn more about the SBGI class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
