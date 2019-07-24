Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZUO, RLGY, FRED and LB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/24/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)
Class Period: April 12, 2018 - May 30, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zuora-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: Zuora, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company  would  focus  on  implementing  RevPro  for  new  customers  ahead  of  the  deadline  to  comply  with  accounting  standard  ASC  606;  (2)  as  a  result,  the  Company  lacked  adequate  resources  to  integrate  RevPro  with  the  core  business;  (3) the  Company  would  focus  on  RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5)  the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement  new  accounting  standards  such  as  ASC  606;  (6)  after  the  deadline  for  ASC  606  compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Zuora, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)
Class Period: February 24, 2017 - May 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Realogy Holdings Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Realogy Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FRED)
Class Period: December 20, 2016 - June 28, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/freds-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

According to the filed complaint, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements concerning the level of regulatory risk faced by the Original Merger and the Revised Merger which would ultimately cause the termination of the Fred’s Asset Purchase Agreement. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements: (i) downplaying or  disputing  contrary  reports  from  journalists  signaling  regulatory  turbulence  in  closing  the merger; (ii) representing that inside knowledge of the FTC gave confidence that the deal would close.

To learn more about the Fred's, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)
Class Period: May 31, 2018 - November 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, L Brands, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

To learn more about the L Brands, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
