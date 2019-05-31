Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATES for BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

05/31/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY investors that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of investors in the following companies and lead plaintiff filing deadlines are approaching.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)
CLASS PERIOD: January 8, 2019 - May 8, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 10, 2019
DATE FILED: April 9, 2019
Submit for more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/form/ba

According to Hagens Berman’s complaint, Defendants intentionally misled investors by concealing (1) critical facts concerning Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, including the fact that Boeing designed and sold as “extras” or “optional features” safety features designed to prevent accidents such as the Lion Air and Ethiopian Air crashes, and (2) Boeing’s conflict of interest resulting from having delegated authority from the FAA over the 737 Max MCAS safety analysis.

To learn more about The Boeing Company class action contact Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or BA@hbsslaw.com

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM)
CLASS PERIOD: March 27, 2015 - April 1, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 3, 2019
DATE FILED: April 3, 2019
Submit for more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/form/CRCM

According to the complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which Care.com vets the caregivers and day-care providers listed on its website.

To learn more about the Care.com class action contact Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or CRCM@hbsslaw.com

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)
CLASS PERIOD: February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 11, 2019
DATE FILED: April 12, 2019
Submit for more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/form/ZGNX

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about Zogenix’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA® by misstating and/or concealing information that the NDA (1) contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, and (2) consequently the NDA was unlikely to gain approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”).

To learn more about the Zogenix class action contact Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or ZGNX@hbsslaw.com.

Indivior PLC (OTC BB: INVVY)
CLASS PERIOD: March 10, 2015 – April 9, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 24, 2019
DATE FILED: April 23, 2019
Submit for more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/form/INVVY

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; and, (3) as a result of Defendants’ misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges.

To learn more about the Indivior class contact Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or INVVY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
