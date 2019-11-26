Log in
CLEAR Opens at United Airlines' Hometown Hub - Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Time for Holiday Travel

11/26/2019 | 11:31am EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR and United Airlines launched CLEAR lanes at Chicago O’Hare International Airport to help make travel easier and more enjoyable ahead of the busy holiday travel season.  CLEAR, the secure identity company that uses biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world, which recently opened lanes in United’s hubs in New York/ Newark and expanded to all terminals in Houston, is now open in every United hub location. The companies are working together to create innovative experiences that are available with a blink of an eye or tap of a finger to reduce friction from curb-to-gate. Through this partnership, the airline’s MileagePlus members are eligible for free and discounted pricing on CLEAR memberships. 

“CLEAR and United see significant opportunity to make travel safer, easier and more predictable for our members, and we’re committed to delivering innovation that eliminates friction from curb-to-gate and beyond,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CLEAR’s Chairman and CEO.  “We’re excited to make CLEAR available at all United Hub locations nationwide and thrilled to have created more than 230 new jobs, including nearly 50 here in Chicago, to support our recent expansion and enhance the travel experience for all.”

CLEAR is changing the way more than four million consumers experience the world by transforming the cards in their wallets into a single biometric ID.  After a quick one-time enrollment, CLEAR members enjoy frictionless experiences at 60+ locations nationwide, including more than 30 airports.  At airports, members verify their identity with CLEAR with a tap of their finger or blink of an eye before continuing on to physical screening.
 
“This Thanksgiving travel season, United will operate 58,000 flights systemwide, including over 700 flights from Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sunday, December 1, our busiest travel day,” said Mike Hanna, Vice President of Operations at O’Hare for United. “Now having CLEAR open at all our hubs and at many of the other major airports where we fly, our customers have a more consistent experience, and seamless option to proceed through security during the peak travel season and beyond.”

At O’Hare, CLEAR is available now in Terminal 1 with one lane located at Checkpoint 2 for PreCheck-eligible members and another at the standard security checkpoint, Checkpoint 1.  CLEAR will open in Terminal 2 in the coming weeks.

As part of this partnership, CLEAR membership is complimentary for MileagePlus Premier® 1K® members and discounted pricing is also available at varying rates for other Premier members, U.S. United credit card holders and general MileagePlus members. To learn more and take advantage of this pricing, customers can visit clearme.com/united.
     
“I want to thank United Airlines and CLEAR for continuing to invest in O’Hare and ensuring our airports are on the leading edge of innovation and convenience for travelers,” said Jamie L. Rhee, Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner.  “I also appreciate CLEAR's commitment to developing a diverse workforce that looks like Chicago. Our airline partners are critical both to ensuring that O'Hare remains the best-connected airport in the country, and a source of pride for Chicagoans.”

ABOUT ORD
O’Hare International Airport is United’s hometown hub and the sixth busiest airport in the world.  Today, United operates nearly 600 daily flights out of ORD to 166 airports across the United States, including frequent daily service to top business travel markets in Newark/New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, and Houston.  On average, 18 Million customers travel with United through O’Hare every year.  O'Hare's strength and prominence stand to improve significantly with a historic terminal expansion that will soon get underway. An $8.7 billion capital program will deliver increased gate capacity, millions of additional square feet of terminal capacity, and innovative technology and amenities that will bring a new level of service for passengers traveling domestically and internationally through Chicago O'Hare.

In November, CLEAR expanded operations to all terminals at United’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport hub in Houston and opened at the airlines’ Newark Liberty International Airport hub for the very first time.  To see a full list of Terminals and CLEAR locations nationwide, please visit clearme.com/where-we-are.     

ABOUT UNITED
United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

ABOUT CLEAR
CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 60+ U.S. airports, stadiums and other locations nationwide.  When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.  After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately.  For more information on CLEAR, visit clearme.com.

Media Contacts
Adam Grossberg
CLEAR
917-907-1144
adam@clearme.com

Media Relations
United Airlines
(872) 825-8640
Media.relations@united.com

 


