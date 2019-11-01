CLEAR and United Airlines Open CLEAR at Newark Liberty International Airport, the Second Major Hub to Launch this Week

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR and United Airlines announced the opening of CLEAR in Terminal C at the airline’s Newark hub, an important step toward making travel seamless for customers traveling through Newark Liberty International Airport. Together, CLEAR, the secure identity company using biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world and United are expanding services to new airports in new cities, including opening at Newark for the first time ever. Through this partnership, the companies are also offering free and discounted pricing on CLEAR memberships for the airline’s MileagePlus members, and delivering innovative experiences for customers from curb-to-gate and beyond.



“CLEAR members enjoy a warm welcome from our Ambassadors and more predictable experiences at the security checkpoint from the moment they enter one of our lanes,” said Gina Bruzzichesi, CLEAR’s EVP of Operations. “We’re proud to have hired more than 80 new CLEAR team members from the greater Newark area, and look forward to working with our partners at United, the TSA and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to make travel easier at Newark Liberty International Airport.”



CLEAR’s lane for PreCheck-eligible travelers and enrollment pods are now open adjacent to the AirTrain stop in Terminal C. CLEAR’s lane and enrollment pods will open at the standard security checkpoint in Terminal C in the coming week.



CLEAR is changing the way more than four million consumers experience the world by transforming the cards in their wallets into a single biometric ID. After a quick one-time enrollment, CLEAR members enjoy frictionless experiences at 60+ locations nationwide. At airports, members access security through a dedicated lane where they verify their identity with a tap of their finger or blink of an eye before continuing on to physical screening.



“As a leading carrier in the New York / New Jersey region, United is excited to bring CLEAR to our Newark hub, a product our customers have asked for when they travel with us. We’re thrilled to not only begin opening lanes here at Terminal C but to also continue working with CLEAR to improve their travel experience throughout the airport,” said Jill Kaplan President of New York / New Jersey for United. “Earlier this week, we opened CLEAR lanes at our Houston hub, and we are confident that customers traveling to and from Newark will enjoy the opportunity to use CLEAR when they travel with United.”



As part of this partnership, CLEAR membership is complimentary for MileagePlus Premier® 1K® members and discounted pricing is also available at varying rates for other Premier members, U.S. United credit card holders and general MileagePlus members. To learn more and take advantage of this pricing, customers can visit clearme.com/united.



“Together with our airline partners and airport stakeholders, enhancing the customer experience at Newark is a top priority,” said Doug Stearns, interim General Manager of New Jersey Airports. “Implementing service innovations and new technologies to help alleviate wait-time uncertainty is one way we can improve the journey.”



Earlier this week, CLEAR officially began operations in Terminals B and E at United’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) hub in Houston and announced plans to expand into Terminal C in the near future. The companies also anticipate launching at United’s terminals in Chicago O’Hare International, later this year.

ABOUT EWR

Newark Liberty International Airport serves a critical role for the New York/Newark metropolitan area. Today, United operates 400 daily flights to 164 airports around the world from its Newark hub, including frequent daily service to top business travel markets in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston. On average, 15.1 Million customers travel with United through Newark every year. United, which has offered the New York/Newark region the most flights to the most destinations around the world for more than two decades, has been upgrading the customer experience at EWR at every point of the customer's journey including investing $40 Million to improve its security checkpoint in Terminal C.

ABOUT UNITED

United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 60+ U.S. airports, stadiums and other locations nationwide. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately. For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.

