CLEAResult Launches Virtual Assessment and Assurance Service, Protecting Public Health While Helping Consumers Manage Their Energy Costs

Austin, Texas, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, is the first to bring a fully-featured Virtual Assessment and Assurance offering to market through a partnership with Streem, an award-winning technology firm and part of the Frontdoor (FTDR:NASDQ) portfolio of brands.

“CLEAResult is thrilled to offer this innovative and easy-to-use platform to our clients at a time when social distancing has disrupted their ability to deliver traditional energy assessments to their commercial and residential customers,” shared CLEAResult CEO Scott Boose. “We are already piloting the offering with several clients and plan to bring on more utilities in the coming weeks.”

The offering goes beyond a simple video call with an energy advisor. Virtual Assessment and Assurance is a live, augmented reality remote-support platform with built-in tools that enable professional energy assessments and post-assessment quality checks to be conducted from a distance.

“Our Virtual Assessment and Assurance products were developed to deliver more choice, control, and convenience to customers,” says Dan Ridings, VP of Virtual Delivery at CLEAResult. “Connecting our experts to utility program stakeholders through Streem’s powerful technology is a real game-changer for delivering utility programs during the COVID-19 constraints and after.”

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that customers have safe access to expert advice and data that can help them control their energy costs and make their dollars go further,” said Ryan Fink, Streem President and Co-founder. “Through our partnership with CLEAResult, Streem is empowering utilities to help consumers make smart decisions on how to improve their home’s energy efficiency. This will no doubt have a positive impact on homeowners as well as the energy efficiency industry now and into the future.”

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

About Streem

Streem’s mission is to make the world’s expertise more accessible. Using augmented reality (AR), computer vision and machine learning, Streem makes communication between consumers and brands more efficient, more accurate, and more convenient - all while providing contextual insights to the brand. Streem provides a full platform (SDK and Web) that enables remote video collaboration, offers simple AR tools to make that experience as valuable as being on-site, and automatically captures relevant project or product data to better arm experts with the information they need. Streem is part of the Frontdoor (NASDQ: FTDR) portfolio which also includes four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as Candu Home Solutions, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance.

