CLEAResult and Ameren Illinois Exceed Energy Saving Goals in Smart Thermostat Pilot

Austin, Texas, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency and demand response programs for utilities, today announced results of a pilot program aimed at helping Ameren Illinois' low and moderate income (LMI) residential customers save energy and reduce their monthly utility bills. By utilizing smart thermostats provided as part of the initiative, LMI customers achieved an estimated 2.6 million kWh and 240,000 therms of energy savings over a four month period in 2018.

“We’re proud to work with Ameren Illinois to provide its LMI customers with smart technology to improve their energy efficiency and lower their electricity bills,” said Shaun Dentice, Vice President, CLEAResult. “We recognize the challenges in engaging this customer segment and are excited to partner with utilities like Ameren Illinois who are empowering customers with options for better managing their energy usage.”

Under the Smart Savers Initiative, select Ameren Illinois customers were given the choice of receiving a Google Nest-E or ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. A custom web portal provided useful education on the technology and facilitated quick and easy enrollment. In addition, customers were given the option of self-installing their preferred smart thermostat or enlisting the services of a registered program contractor to professionally install the device.

“The Smart Savers Initiative pilot uncovered new ways to help Ameren Illinois serve LMI customers with technologies that enable inclusivity and forward-thinking engagement solutions," said Kristol W. Simms, Director, Energy Efficiency Strategy & Innovation. "Additionally, the program moved us closer to reaching our goal of deploying 300,000 smart thermostats in our service territory over the next decade. Another benefit of the program was driving market development initiatives in key communities across the Ameren Illinois service territory by engaging local program allies to install these thermostats within their communities.”

The campaign reached more than 5,400 income-eligible customers in both single and multifamily housing based in Champaign, Decatur, East St. Louis and Peoria, Illinois.

"ecobee was founded on the belief that people everywhere deserve access to innovative technology that has the power to transform everyday life," said ecobee Founder and CEO Stuart Lombard. "We are excited to partner with Ameren Illinois to offer even more families a better way to save energy and money without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Ameren Illinois’ industry-leading program will continue to have demonstrable and far reaching impact not just today, but for years to come.”

“While other LMI programs are being implemented across the country today, the Smart Savers Initiative pilot, featuring customer choice, should serve as a standard for the industry due to its unique and successful program design,” said an industry partner.

Based on the success of the 2018 pilot, Ameren Illinois is preparing to offer a similar smart thermostat program to its LMI customers this year.

About Ameren Illinois Company

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Our mission is to power the quality of life. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com, find us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois or Facebook.

About ecobee

ecobee inc. empowers people to transform their lives, homes, communities and planet through innovative technologies that are accessible and affordable. The company introduced the world’s first smart Wi-Fi thermostat in 2007 to help millions of people save energy and money without compromising on comfort. ecobee has since continued to expand its suite of technologies and services to deliver a state-of-the-art connected home experience to customers across North America. ecobee products combine the company’s pioneering sensor technology with the power of voice, machine learning and artificial intelligence to help customers control their home’s comfort and energy consumption while effortlessly connecting them to the online streaming and service platforms they love. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit CLEAResult.com.

