Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLECAT calls for transparency and dialogue on fair Bunker Charging during COVID 19 crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:36am EDT

16 April 2020

Over the last two months, the liner industry has benefitted from a freefall in the price of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), accelerated by the widespread economic impact of COVID-19. The collapse of marine bunker prices came as a surprise soon after the steady rise in costs last year caused by the IMO 2020 low-sulphur regulation.

This should be good news for all those who have been hardly hit by reduced volumes and shrinking demand due to the impact of COVID-19 crisis. However, the reality is that because of the one-to-two months lag in the calculation of bunker fuel surcharges, cargo owners and freight forwarders have not yet had a relief from the 35% drop in fuel prices of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO). The time-lag of adapting the fuel indexes is usually long when the fuel prices drop and short when the prices rise. Currently, with the drop of fuel prices, carriers are tied up to the bunker surcharge indexes based on high fuel prices.

Mr Willem van der Schalk, President of CLECAT, commented on the concerns of the European freight forwarding community: 'This gives rise to the suspicion that carriers are using the bunker adjustment factor (BAF) as a revenue-raising tool as well as a cost-recovery during the COVID-19 crisis.' He continued: 'Whereas freight forwarders understand that carriers are facing increased costs to secure continuity of services, all other parties in the logistics supply chain are facing disruption and fall-outs, not the least our clients, the shippers.'

CLECAT maintains that fair play and sharing of the burden should remain the guiding principle during the crisis. 'We will continue to live in uncertain times for quite a while, but this should not prevent us from seeking to introduce higher levels of transparency in the calculation of fuel costs. This should be part of normal relationship and continuous dialogue between the parties in the maritime logistics supply chain.'

For more information:

Mrs Nicolette van der Jagt

Director General

CLECAT

Disclaimer

CLECAT - Comité de Liaison Européen des Commissionnaires et Auxiliaries de Transport published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:35:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:58aLEARN IN : Raises $3.5 Million to Help Companies Upskill Employees and Avoid Layoffs
BU
11:56aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Sales drop at Vuitton owner LVMH as virus forces store closures
RE
11:56aROCTOOL : Roctool measures the advantages of its technology with new plastics
PU
11:56aNEWAYS ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL N : AGM approves all proposed resolutions
PU
11:56aMAISONS DU MONDE : Update on performance & Covid-19 mitigation measures
PU
11:56aGECINA : finalizes the sale of 54/56 avenue du Général Leclerc in Boulogne-Billancourt for 36.6m excluding duties
PU
11:56aAMOEBA : Syngenta and Amoéba launch a targeted research phase in biocontrol products
PU
11:56a4/16 UPDATE : Verizon teams on the frontlines with COVID-19 first responders
AQ
11:55aGENERAL FINANCE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:55aINTERLINK ELECTRONICS : Continues to Expand Global Network with Two New Resale Partners
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group