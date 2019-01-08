Log in
CLEER INC DEBUTS NEW BLUETOOTH WIRELESS HEADPHONES

01/08/2019 | 06:09pm EST

Las Vegas, NV - CES 2019, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, NV, CES – January 8, 2019 – Own the moment with Cleer, Inc., designer, and manufacturer of high-performance audio electronics announced two headphones based upon Qualcomm® QCC5124 Bluetooth Audio System-on-Chips (SoC) and optimized for voice interface: ALLY Plus True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphone a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree and FLOW BT Wireless Headphone to be showcased at CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall 1 – Booth #20424.        

0_medium_ALLYPlus_hero.png


2_medium_FLOWBT-hero.jpg


4_medium_Cleer2019.png


ALLY Plus True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphone Tiny in size but feature-rich, the ALLY Plus is the perfect choice for on-the-go lifestyles. One of the first to utilize the Qualcomm® QCC5124 audio SoC, the ALLY Plus delivers robust Bluetooth® 5.0 audio streaming with up to 10-hour playback1 - enough for almost any daily routine.

Designed to work with a voice interface, the ALLY Plus affords total listening freedom on-the-go with Qualcomm® cVc™ noise reduction technology for enhanced voice communications, interaction and control, even in high-noise and multi-tasking conditions.

Via active noise canceling technology, the ALLY Plus can competently suppress ambient noise for optimal listening enjoyment wherever life’s adventures may take you. With Ambient Mode users can opt to hear their surroundings, in addition to important notifications and conversation, without removing the headphone.

Lightweight and balanced, ALLY Plus sits comfortably and securely in place. Simply pop them in and get on with your day. Supplied silicone eartips allow for a fine-tuned fit. When not in-use, the headphone stows in a pocket-friendly charging case capable of delivering up-to an additional 20-hours of playback1.  

FLOW BT Wireless Headphone –
The FLOW BT Wireless Headphone elevates the wireless listening experience with breakthrough battery life, high-performance audio playback, and plush comfort.

Cut the cord via a Qualcomm® QCC5124 audio SoC featuring Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with Qualcomm® aptX™ Low Latency support for robust audio streaming, while the integrated microphone with cVc noise reduction technology affords enhanced voice communications, interaction, and control for up-to 100-hour playback1.

Rediscover your favorite music and multimedia content in plush, extended-listening comfort as Ironless Drivers effortlessly deliver vivid and nuanced, Hi-Res playback (up-to 40kHz2). When you can’t be engrossed in music, the swivel, flexible folding design stores easily in the supplied case, your backpack, or briefcase.  

For convenience, USB Type-C charging via quick charging capability delivers up-to 2 hours playback with a 10-minute charge, while a full-charge delivers up-to 100-hours playback.

All headphones featured above will be available in the 2nd Quarter 2019:

The ALLY Plus will be available in (2) colors – Blue and Light Beige, and sell for $199.99 MSRP 

The FLOW BT will be available in (2) colors – Metallic Black and Metallic Beige, and sell for $179.99 MSRP

#   #   # 

ABOUT CLEER - We are Cleer, a performance audio brand. We believe that elevating every moment is what a great audio product should do, and we’ve set out to prove that it’s possible. Our rules are simple: exceed expectations. Avoid what’s trendy.

Cleer Contact: Claude Schmidt • 1 (858) 201-3388 ext.103 • email: claude.schmidt@cleer.us

Press Contact:  Roberta Lewis · Tel: 1 (713) 408-9401 · email: roberta.lewis@cleer.us

1 - Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.

2 – Requires connecting supplied audio cable to Hi-Res capable audio source.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.  cVc and aptX are trademarks of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm QCC5124, Qualcomm cVc and Qualcomm aptX are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

 

Attachments 

Roberta Lewis
Cleer, Inc.
7134089401
roberta.lewis@cleer.us

© GlobeNewswire 2019
