CLH Compañía Logistica de Hidrocar : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 3.3% in August 2018 +info

Preview of oil products output from CLH facilities to the Spanish market* August 2018

Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 3.3% in August 2018

Deliveries of oil products from CLH Group facilities to the Spanish market during August exceeded 3.6 million cubic metres, 3.3% more than in the same period of the previous year after correction of the seasonal effect.

Analysed by product type, deliveries of gasolines increased by 6.6% and automotive diesel grew 0.7%. Deliveries of automotive fuels increased by 1.9% and almost reached 2.5 million cubic metres.

Regarding the total for diesel fuels (automotive + off road + heating oil), deliveries amounted to nearly 2.4 million cubic metres, 2.8% more than in the same period of 2017.

Lastly, deliveries of kerosenes almost reached 722,000 cubic metres, representing a growth of 2.4% compared August of last year.

Total unleaded petrol Total diesel oil (A+B+C) Units: thousands of cbm Products August 2017 95-Unleaded petrol 462.3 98-Unleaded petrol 33.0 Total unleaded petrol 495.3 Automotive diesel oil (GOA) 1,913.5 Total motor fuels** 2,408.8 Off-road diesel oil (GOB) 293.0 Heating and marine diesel oil (GOC) 93.5 Total diesel oil (A+B+C) 2,300.0 Kerosene 703.2 Total products 3,498.6

703.2 721.9 532.6 August 2017 August 2018 Kerosene Total products August 2018 Variation corrected calendar*** 499.0 7.0% 33.6 1.0% 532.6 6.6% 1,938.0 0.7% 2,470.5 1.9% 337.2 15.3% 100.2 7.3% 2,375.4 2.8% 721.9 2.4% 3,629.9 3.3%

* This report only includes outputs from CLH to Spanish consumption market ** The volumes of unleaded petrol and automotive diesel oil include biofuel *** The variation is calculated by applying the calendar correction, therefore it may not correspond to the stated volume increase between 2018 and 2017