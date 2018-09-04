Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CLH Compañía Logistica de Hidrocar : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 3.3% in August 2018 +info

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 11:27am CEST

Preview of oil products output from CLH facilities to the Spanish market* August 2018

Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 3.3% in August 2018

Deliveries of oil products from CLH Group facilities to the Spanish market during August exceeded 3.6 million cubic metres, 3.3% more than in the same period of the previous year after correction of the seasonal effect.

Analysed by product type, deliveries of gasolines increased by 6.6% and automotive diesel grew 0.7%. Deliveries of automotive fuels increased by 1.9% and almost reached 2.5 million cubic metres.

Regarding the total for diesel fuels (automotive + off road + heating oil), deliveries amounted to nearly 2.4 million cubic metres, 2.8% more than in the same period of 2017.

Lastly, deliveries of kerosenes almost reached 722,000 cubic metres, representing a growth of 2.4% compared August of last year.

This information is included in the preview of oil product output to the Spanish market, which the CLH Group publishes on its website every month.

3,498.6

3,629.9

Total unleaded petrol

Total diesel oil (A+B+C)

Units: thousands of cbm

Products

August 2017

95-Unleaded petrol

462.3

98-Unleaded petrol

33.0

Total unleaded petrol

495.3

Automotive diesel oil (GOA)

1,913.5

Total motor fuels**

2,408.8

Off-road diesel oil (GOB)

293.0

Heating and marine diesel oil (GOC)

93.5

Total diesel oil (A+B+C)

2,300.0

Kerosene

703.2

Total products

3,498.6

703.2

721.9

532.6

August 2017

August 2018

Kerosene

Total products

August 2018

Variation corrected calendar***

499.0

7.0%

33.6

1.0%

532.6

6.6%

1,938.0

0.7%

2,470.5

1.9%

337.2

15.3%

100.2

7.3%

2,375.4

2.8%

721.9

2.4%

3,629.9

3.3%

* This report only includes outputs from CLH to Spanish consumption market ** The volumes of unleaded petrol and automotive diesel oil include biofuel *** The variation is calculated by applying the calendar correction, therefore it may not correspond to the stated volume increase between 2018 and 2017

Disclaimer

CLH - Compañía Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aWORLD FIRST UK : Keep Carn(ey) and Carry On?
PU
11:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Dollar Set to Rise After Long Weekend
DJ
11:42aCOHESION POLICY : emphasis still on outputs rather than results
PU
11:29aGreek ships remain docked at ports after seamen extend strike
RE
11:27aCLH COMPAÑÍA LOGISTICA DE HIDROCAR : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 3.3% in August 2018 +info
PU
11:27aDollar shifts up through the gears, EM currencies skid again
RE
11:26aDollar shifts up through the gears, EM currencies skid again
RE
11:22aOil prices jump as Gulf of Mexico rigs evacuated
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING to pay $900 million to settle Dutch money laundering case
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps
4MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.