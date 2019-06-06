CLH Compañía Logistica de Hidrocar : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 1.9% in May 2019 +info

Preview of oil products output from CLH facilities to the Spanish market*

May 2019

Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 1.9% in May 2019

Deliveries of oil products from CLH Group facilities to the Spanish market during May exceeded 3.5 million cubic metres, 1.9% more than in the same period of the previous year after correction of the seasonal effect.

Analysed by product type, deliveries of gasolines increased by 5% and automotive diesel grew 0.3%. Deliveries of automotive fuels increased by 1.2% and almost reached 2.4 million cubic metres.

Regarding the total for diesel fuels (automotive + off road + heating oil), deliveries almost reached 2.4 million cubic metres, 0.4% more than in the same period of 2018.

Lastly, deliveries of kerosenes exceeded 658,000 cubic metres, representing a growth of 5.4% compared May of last year.

3,429.0 3,510.2 2,360.8 2,381.4 444.8 623.5 470.5 658.2 May 2018 May 2019 Total unleaded petrol Total diesel oil (A+B+C) Kerosene Total products Units: thousands of cbm Products May 2018 May 2019 % Variation 95-Unleaded petrol 417.0 443.4 5.5% 98-Unleaded petrol 27.8 27.1 -2.9% Total unleaded petrol 444.8 470.5 5.0% Automotive diesel oil (GOA) 1,896.8 1,914.3 0.3% Total motor fuels** 2,341.6 2,384.8 1.2% Off-road diesel oil (GOB) 353.8 353.8 0.1% Heating and marine diesel oil (GOC) 110.2 113.4 3.0% Total diesel oil (A+B+C) 2,360.8 2,381.4 0.4% Kerosene 623.5 658.2 5.4% Total products 3,429.0 3,510.2 1.9%