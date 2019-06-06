CLH Compañía Logistica de Hidrocar : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 1.9% in May 2019 +info

Preview of oil products output from CLH facilities to the Spanish market*
May 2019
Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 1.9% in May 2019
Deliveries of oil products from CLH Group facilities to the Spanish market during May exceeded 3.5 million cubic metres, 1.9% more than in the same period of the previous year after correction of the seasonal effect.
Analysed by product type, deliveries of gasolines increased by 5% and automotive diesel grew 0.3%. Deliveries of automotive fuels increased by 1.2% and almost reached 2.4 million cubic metres.
Regarding the total for diesel fuels (automotive + off road + heating oil), deliveries almost reached 2.4 million cubic metres, 0.4% more than in the same period of 2018.
Lastly, deliveries of kerosenes exceeded 658,000 cubic metres, representing a growth of 5.4% compared May of last year.
May 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 2019
|
|
|
Total unleaded petrol
|
|
|
|
Total diesel oil (A+B+C)
|
|
|
Kerosene
|
|
|
Total products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units: thousands of cbm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
May 2018
|
May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
% Variation
|
95-Unleaded petrol
|
|
417.0
|
443.4
|
|
|
5.5%
|
98-Unleaded petrol
|
|
27.8
|
27.1
|
|
|
-2.9%
|
Total unleaded petrol
|
|
444.8
|
470.5
|
|
|
5.0%
|
Automotive diesel oil (GOA)
|
|
1,896.8
|
1,914.3
|
|
|
0.3%
|
Total motor fuels**
|
|
2,341.6
|
2,384.8
|
|
|
1.2%
|
Off-road diesel oil (GOB)
|
|
353.8
|
353.8
|
|
|
0.1%
|
Heating and marine diesel oil (GOC)
|
|
110.2
|
113.4
|
|
|
3.0%
|
Total diesel oil (A+B+C)
|
|
2,360.8
|
2,381.4
|
|
|
0.4%
|
Kerosene
|
|
623.5
|
658.2
|
|
|
5.4%
|
Total products
|
|
3,429.0
|
3,510.2
|
|
|
1.9%
-
This report only includes outputs from CLH to Spanish consumption market
-
The volumes of unleaded petrol and automotive diesel oil include biofuel
-
The variation is calculated by applying the calendar correction, therefore it may not correspond to the stated volume increase between 2019 and 2018
Disclaimer
CLH - Compañía Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 16:57:03 UTC