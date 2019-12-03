CLH Compañía Logistica de Hidrocar : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 2.1% in November 2019 +info

Preview of oil products output from CLH facilities to the Spanish market*
November 2019
Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 2.1% in November 2019
Deliveries of oil products from CLH Group facilities to the Spanish market during November exceeded 3.3 million cubic metres, 2.1% more than in the same period of the previous year, after correction of the seasonal effect.
Analysed by product type, deliveries of gasolines increased by 4.5% and automotive diesel experienced a growth of 0.9%. Deliveries of automotive fuels as a whole increased by 1.6% and amounted to more than 2.2 million cubic metres.
Regarding the total for diesel fuels (automotive + off road + heating oil), deliveries amounted to 2.4 million cubic metres, 1.4% more than in the same period of 2018.
Lastly, deliveries of kerosenes exceeded 490,000 cubic metres, representing an increase of 3.4% compared with November of last year.
|
3,307.2
|
3,320.4
|
2,417.7
|
2,400.5
|
415.3
|
474.2
|
|
|
429.4
|
490.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
November 2018
|
|
|
|
November 2019
|
|
|
Total unleaded petrol
|
|
Total diesel oil (A+B+C)
|
|
Kerosene
|
|
|
Total products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units: thousands of cbm
|
|
|
|
|
% Variation
|
Products
|
November 2018
|
November 2019
|
% Variation
|
corrected
|
|
|
|
|
calendar
|
95-Unleaded petrol
|
391.1
|
405.3
|
3.6%
|
4.7%
|
98-Unleaded petrol
|
24.2
|
24.0
|
-0.6%
|
0.2%
|
Total unleaded petrol
|
415.3
|
429.4
|
3.4%
|
4.5%
|
Automotive diesel oil (GOA)
|
1,797.8
|
1,783.3
|
-0.8%
|
0.9%
|
Total motor fuels**
|
2,213.1
|
2,212.7
|
0.0%
|
1.6%
|
Off-road diesel oil (GOB)
|
408.8
|
415.1
|
1.5%
|
5.1%
|
Heating and marine diesel oil (GOC)
|
211.1
|
202.0
|
-4.3%
|
-1.3%
|
Total diesel oil (A+B+C)
|
2,417.7
|
2,400.5
|
-0.7%
|
1.4%
|
Kerosene
|
474.2
|
490.6
|
3.5%
|
3.4%
|
Total products
|
3,307.2
|
3,320.4
|
0.4%
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|