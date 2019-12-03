CLH Compañía Logistica de Hidrocar : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 2.1% in November 2019 +info

Log in
12/03/2019 | 07:58am EST

Preview of oil products output from CLH facilities to the Spanish market*

November 2019

Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 2.1% in November 2019

Deliveries of oil products from CLH Group facilities to the Spanish market during November exceeded 3.3 million cubic metres, 2.1% more than in the same period of the previous year, after correction of the seasonal effect.

Analysed by product type, deliveries of gasolines increased by 4.5% and automotive diesel experienced a growth of 0.9%. Deliveries of automotive fuels as a whole increased by 1.6% and amounted to more than 2.2 million cubic metres.

Regarding the total for diesel fuels (automotive + off road + heating oil), deliveries amounted to 2.4 million cubic metres, 1.4% more than in the same period of 2018.

Lastly, deliveries of kerosenes exceeded 490,000 cubic metres, representing an increase of 3.4% compared with November of last year.

3,307.2

3,320.4

2,417.7

2,400.5

415.3

474.2

429.4

490.6

November 2018

November 2019

Total unleaded petrol

Total diesel oil (A+B+C)

Kerosene

Total products

Units: thousands of cbm

% Variation

Products

November 2018

November 2019

% Variation

corrected

calendar

95-Unleaded petrol

391.1

405.3

3.6%

4.7%

98-Unleaded petrol

24.2

24.0

-0.6%

0.2%

Total unleaded petrol

415.3

429.4

3.4%

4.5%

Automotive diesel oil (GOA)

1,797.8

1,783.3

-0.8%

0.9%

Total motor fuels**

2,213.1

2,212.7

0.0%

1.6%

Off-road diesel oil (GOB)

408.8

415.1

1.5%

5.1%

Heating and marine diesel oil (GOC)

211.1

202.0

-4.3%

-1.3%

Total diesel oil (A+B+C)

2,417.7

2,400.5

-0.7%

1.4%

Kerosene

474.2

490.6

3.5%

3.4%

Total products

3,307.2

3,320.4

0.4%

2.1%

  • This report only includes outputs from CLH to Spanish consumption market
  • The volumes of unleaded petrol and automotive diesel oil include biofuel

Disclaimer

CLH - Compañía Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:57:02 UTC
