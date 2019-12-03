CLH Compañía Logistica de Hidrocar : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 2.1% in November 2019 +info

Preview of oil products output from CLH facilities to the Spanish market*

November 2019

Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 2.1% in November 2019

Deliveries of oil products from CLH Group facilities to the Spanish market during November exceeded 3.3 million cubic metres, 2.1% more than in the same period of the previous year, after correction of the seasonal effect.

Analysed by product type, deliveries of gasolines increased by 4.5% and automotive diesel experienced a growth of 0.9%. Deliveries of automotive fuels as a whole increased by 1.6% and amounted to more than 2.2 million cubic metres.

Regarding the total for diesel fuels (automotive + off road + heating oil), deliveries amounted to 2.4 million cubic metres, 1.4% more than in the same period of 2018.

Lastly, deliveries of kerosenes exceeded 490,000 cubic metres, representing an increase of 3.4% compared with November of last year.

3,307.2 3,320.4 2,417.7 2,400.5

415.3 474.2 429.4 490.6 November 2018 November 2019 Total unleaded petrol Total diesel oil (A+B+C) Kerosene Total products

Units: thousands of cbm