CLIC Technology Nears Completion of Proprietary Software That Can Convert $132 Billion Cryptocurrency to Readily Spendable Cash

AVENTURA, Fla., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida fin-tech company CLIC Technology, Inc. (OTC Pink: CLCI) (the "Company"), announced today that its team of software engineers is near the completion of refining the code underlying its newly acquired cutting-edge technology. The new technology provides merchants with a quick and seamless 'behind the scenes" process that easily converts customer payments in cryptocurrency into local currency.



"There is little doubt that cryptocurrency is here to stay. As reported by Coinbase, there is now over $132 billion in stored dollar value in crypto accounts that represent spendable money," said Roman Bond, CEO of Clic Technology. "We believe our Company is at the forefront of a significant revolution in payment system alternatives for consumers, and that our solution is at the forefront of being able to unlock this immense stored dollar amount for the benefit of both merchants and their customers.

Today, we are delighted to report that we have made significant advances in further evolving our technology and finalizing its development into a user-friendly and literally transparent, easy-to-use crypto-payment tool that can be rolled out multinationally. By using our technology, merchants will be able to settle customer accounts paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in their local fiat currency in less than 24-hours without the cost of chargebacks and high fees. The revolution is (almost) here."



About CLIC Technology, Inc.:

The Company, a "Financial Technology" company, is the developer and marketer of new cutting-edge blockchain products and services. It is the developer of a revolutionary "crypto-payment gateway system" that allows consumers to use cryptocurrency to make routine purchases on-line and from brick-and-mortar merchants and that enables merchants to accept crypto payments and receive immediate settlements in traditional fiat currencies. Market introduction of the new crypto-payment gateway system and related services is planned in the coming months in a phased rollout to occur in the United States and other major markets.

