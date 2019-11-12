CLOUD IKOULA ONE: Easy-to-use “one-click” Apps for Businesses Needs

New Cloud applications matching with business uses

For several years now, the cloud computing market has been booming, but some companies still doubt the relevance of its use for their business.

IKOULA – Cloud, dedicated servers and Outsourcing specialist – intends to convince them otherwise, thanks to its CLOUD IKOULA ONE offer, focused on the real needs and objectives of users.

Beyond guaranteeing total cost control, increased accessibility, or providing the necessary elasticity to cope with traffic peaks, CLOUD IKOULA ONE goes further and now offers a rich and varied catalog of more than 30 pre-installed applications, available in less than 3 minutes, and matching perfectly with the needs of today's businesses.

Classified into different categories, these applications help organizations to save time and focus on their core business, without worrying about installation and configuration. All deployed applications can then be easily managed from a single user friendly interface.

Storage : NextCloud, Minio …

: NextCloud, Minio … Control panel : Ispconfig, Plesk …

: Ispconfig, Plesk … AI : H2O, Apache Mahout …

: H2O, Apache Mahout … Conteners: KUBERNETES , Docker …

KUBERNETES , Docker … Databases : PostGreSQL, MongoDB …

: PostGreSQL, MongoDB … Development tools : OpenJDK, Gitlab, Lamp …

: OpenJDK, Gitlab, Lamp … Collaborative work tools : Onlyoffice, Rocketchat …

: Onlyoffice, Rocketchat … CMS : Wordpress, Prestashop, Drupal …

: Wordpress, Prestashop, Drupal … Web Servers: NGINX, Apache 2, Gravitee …

NGINX, Apache 2, Gravitee … Monitoring : Grafana, PROMETHEUS …

: Grafana, PROMETHEUS … Blockchain : Ethereum Geth, Embark …

: Ethereum Geth, Embark … Gaming : Minecraft, FREECIV …

Today, deploying an effective Cloud infrastructure is within everyone’s reach, and has never been easier !

For your first steps into the Cloud world, IKOULA offers 100€ of consumption for free to each account creation!*

For more details, please go on IKOULA website https://www.ikoula.com/en/public-cloud/oneclick?utm_source=businesswire&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=oneclick

(*) offer details available on IKOULA website

ABOUT IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise and accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to meet the internationalization challenges of all its customers, spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

