Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLPA2019: Effective land governance critical to Africa's development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:38pm EST

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, November 25, 2019 (ECA) - Effective land governance is critical to achieving Africa's development, particularly the continent's 50-year development plan, Agenda 2063, says Economic Commission for Africa's Stephen Karingi.

In remarks to the 2019 Conference on Land Policy in Africa (CLPA2019) that opened in Abidjan Monday, Mr. Karingi, Director of the ECA's Regional Integration and Trade Division, said land was the foundational asset upon which economies were built, adding property rights were essential for creating a conducive environment for attracting private sector investment on the continent.

'Globally, success in achieving the sustainable development goals is underpinned by good land governance, as it contributes to eliminating poverty and hunger; promoting sustainable agriculture; advancing gender equality and women empowerment; and promoting inclusive economic growth; among other development objectives,' he said.

Mr. Karingi said environments of legal uncertainty not only undermined business confidence, but could foster corruption.

'Undeveloped systems with complex and unclear administrative processes contribute to lack of transparency and accountability in the administration of land. These conditions increase the likelihood of corruption. Corruption in the land sector has far-reaching implications for Africa's development,' he added.

Winning the fight against corruption in the land sector: Sustainable pathways for Africa's transformation, is the theme of the biennial conference. Mr. Karingi said the theme was timely, especially as Africa seeks to transform her economies.

'Effective land governance and management is also indispensable to efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic development in support of Africa's structural transformation. Secure land rights for women can also increase women's ability to enter into agricultural contracts in win-win land based investment models,' he said.

For her part Ambassador Josefa Sacko, the African Union Commission's Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, said good land governance was essential for Africa's development.

'Land in Africa is an important factor of production as most livelihoods and developmental activities are undertaken on land. With this in mind, we need to ensure that the way in which land is distributed and used plays an essential role in promoting sustainable development and achieving peace and stability on the continent,' she said.

Corruption in the land sector, the Commissioner said, can inhibit the ability for people to access and own land which in turn marginalizes some sectors of society thereby undermining their livelihoods and perpetuating conflicts, hunger and poverty.

'For us to win the fight against corruption we need to ensure that land is equitably distributed and accessed by all, more especially women, youths and other vulnerable groups. Women continue to contribute significantly towards agricultural production in Africa but in some circumstances are not able to enjoy their rights to land. It is therefore a reality that women and men still do not enjoy the same rights over land,' she added.

The African Development Bank's Senior Vice President, Charles Boamah, for his part, said sound land policy was critical to economic growth, food security, and poverty alleviation across the continent.

'It can catalyse growth in agricultural productivity through tenure security and protection of land rights, which can in turn enhance investment opportunities in land,' he said, adding land administration systems in many countries on the continent were characterised by poor infrastructure and management practices largely because of corruption.

'Corruption is truly costly in every sense of the word. And it hits the poorest the hardest, particularly women and as a result, we perpetuate income and gender inequality.'

The conference is being attended by over 700 land experts and officials, representatives of civil society, UN agencies and related organisations.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 18:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pFONCIÈRE EURIS : Rallye, Foncière Euris and Euris announce an agreement with their banks on all their derivatives transactions and the extension of the observation period
GL
02:35pFINATIS : Rallye, Foncière Euris and Euris announce an agreement with their banks on all their derivatives transactions and the extension of the observation period
GL
02:35pNew 1010data Flash Report Series Examines Current and Historical Seasonal Spend Patterns
BU
02:33pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : BANK of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Results -25 November 2019
PU
02:33pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
02:33pAnnual Reports and Related Documents
PU
02:33pSGX SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : National potato industry leaders provide updates
PU
02:32pDCHFA Funds First Development of FY 2020 Bringing 76 New Affordable Apartments to Southwest, D.C.
GL
02:31pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Announce U.S. Department of Energy Funding of Carbon Capture Project
PR
02:31pTHE BEST HAIR STRAIGHTENER & HAIR DRYER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Dyson & ghd Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group