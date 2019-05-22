CLPH China Logistics Property : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROPOSED ISSUE OF HK$1,109,000,000 6.95% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2024 UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE 0 05/22/2019 | 08:28pm EDT Send by mail :

This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States. China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd 中 國 物 流 資 產 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 01589) CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROPOSED ISSUE OF HK$1,109,000,000 6.95% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2024 UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT On 22 May 2019, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement in relation to the issue of the Bonds. The Managers have informed the Company that they intend to offer and sell the Bonds to not less than six independent placees, and each of the placees (save for Berkeley Asset) and their respective ultimate beneficial owners will be third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company. It is contemplated that Berkeley Asset will participate in the Subscription. The Bonds and the Subsidiary Guarantees will not be offered to the public in Hong Kong. The Bonds may be converted into Conversion Shares pursuant to the Conditions. Based on the Initial Conversion Price and assuming full conversion of the Bonds, the Bonds will be convertible into 347,648,903 Conversion Shares, representing approximately 10.76% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 9.71% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of such Conversion Shares (assuming that there is no other change to the issued share capital of the Company). The Conversion Shares to be issued upon conversion of the Bonds are to be issued under the Specific Mandate and the issue of the Bonds and the Conversion Shares are subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders. 1 The proceeds from the Bonds Issue will be HK$1,109 million. The proceeds of the Bonds Issue will be used for the repayment of existing indebtedness and other general corporate purposes. LISTING The Company will apply to the Stock Exchange for the listing of the Bonds by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Listing Rules and in the SFO) only and for the listing and permission to deal in the Conversion Shares. IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES Berkeley Asset is wholly-owned by RRJ Capital, a substantial shareholder of the Company indirectly interested in an aggregate of approximately 23.30% of the total number of issued Shares. Therefore, Berkeley Asset is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Subscription constitutes a connected transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Berkeley Asset and its associates are required to abstain from voting on the resolutions in connection with the Subscription and the Specific Mandate at the EGM. To the best of the information, belief and knowledge of the Directors, save for Berkeley Asset and its associates, no other Shareholder has any material interest in the Subscription and the grant of the Specific Mandate. None of the Directors has material interest in the Subscription and is required to abstain from voting on the resolutions passed by the Board to approve the Subscription and the transactions contemplated thereunder. GENERAL The Independent Board Committee has been established to make recommendation to the Independent Shareholders regarding the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the grant of the Specific Mandate). The Independent Financial Adviser has been appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders as to whether the terms of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the grant of the Specific Mandate), are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 2 The EGM will be convened and held for the Independent Shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, to approve the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the grant of the Specific Mandate). A circular containing, amongst other things, (i) further information of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the grant of the Specific Mandate); (ii) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the grant of the Specific Mandate); (iii) the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser; and (iv) notice of the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 13 June 2019. Completion of the Bonds Issue is subject to the fulfillment and/or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions precedent set out in the Subscription Agreement and therefore the Bonds Issue may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company. On 22 May 2019, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement in relation to the issue of the Bonds. Details of the Subscription Agreement are set out below: THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT Date 22 May 2019 Parties to the Subscription Agreement the Company; the Subsidiary Guarantors; and the Managers. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, each of the Managers and their ultimate beneficial owners is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company. 3 Subscription of the Bonds Subject to fulfilment of the conditions under the section headed "Conditions to the Subscription Agreement" below, the Managers have severally but not jointly agreed to subscribe and pay for, or to procure subscriptions and payment for the Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$1,109,000,000. The Managers have informed the Company that they intend to offer and sell the Bonds to not less than six independent placees, and each of the placees (save for Berkeley Asset) and their respective ultimate beneficial owners will be third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company. It is contemplated that Berkeley Asset will participate in the Subscription. The Bonds and the Subsidiary Guarantees will not be offered to the public in Hong Kong. The Bonds and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities law in the United States. Conditions to the Subscription Agreement The several and not joint obligation of each Managers to subscribe and pay for, or procure subscriptions and payment for, the Bonds on the Closing Date is subject to the performance by the Company and each of the Subsidiary Guarantors of their respective covenants and other obligations under the Subscription Agreement and to the following, among others, conditions: Representations and Warranties. The representations and warranties of the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors contained in the Subscription Agreement shall be true and correct on the date of the Subscription Agreement, the Publication Date, and the Closing Date; and the statements of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and their respective officers and directors made in any certificates delivered pursuant to the Subscription Agreement shall be true and correct on and as of the Closing Date and each of the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors is in compliance with all of its undertakings under the Subscription Agreement and having performed all the obligations to be performed by it under the Subscription Agreement on or before the Closing Date; Due Diligence. Each of the Managers being satisfied with the results of its due diligence investigations with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries and the Offering Circular shall have been prepared in form and content satisfactory to the Managers. Passing of Specific Mandate . On or prior to the Closing Date, the Company shall have obtained the Specific Mandate from the Independent Shareholders passed at the EGM to grant the authority to the Board for the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares to, including, among others, RRJ Capital or its associates, as a result of the exercise of the conversion right attaching to the Bonds. RRJ Subscription. On or prior to the Closing Date, RRJ Capital shall have subscribed and paid for or procured the subscription and payment of no less than HK$589,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds at the Issue Price. 4 NDRC Filing Certificates. On or prior to the Closing Date, the Company shall have delivered to the Managers a copy of the NDRC Filing Certificates dated 21 August 2018 and 26 December 2018 (for the extension of validity of the NDRC Filing Certificate dated 21 August 2018) evidencing the pre-issuance registration of the issue of the Bonds with the NDRC. No Downgrade. Subsequent to the execution and delivery of the Subscription Agreement, (i) no downgrading shall have occurred in the rating accorded any debt securities or preferred stock issued or guaranteed by the Company or any of its subsidiaries by any "nationally recognized statistical rating organization," as such term is defined under Section 3(a)(62) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and (ii) no such organization shall have publicly announced that it has under surveillance or review, or has changed its outlook with respect to, its rating of any debt securities or preferred stock issued or guaranteed by the Company or any of its subsidiaries (other than an announcement with positive implications of a possible upgrading). No Material Adverse Change. No event or condition of a type described below (a " Material Adverse Change ") since 31 December 2018 that shall have occurred or shall exist, which event or condition is not described in the Offering Circular (excluding any amendment or supplement thereto) the effect of which in the judgment of the Managers makes it impracticable or inadvisable to proceed with the offering, sale or delivery of the Bonds on the terms and in the manner contemplated by the Subscription Agreement and the relevant documents: there has not been any material change in the capital stock, short-term debt and long- term debt of the Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis, or any dividend or distribution of any kind declared, set aside for payment, paid or made by the Company on any class of capital stock, or any material adverse change, or any development involving a prospective material adverse change, in or affecting the business, properties, rights, assets, management, position or condition (financial or otherwise), results of operations or prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole; neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has entered into any transaction or agreement that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole or incurred any liability or obligation, direct or contingent, that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole; neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has sustained any material loss or interference with its business from fire, explosion, flood or other calamity, whether or not covered by insurance, or from any labour disturbance or dispute or any action, order or decree of any court, arbitrator, governmental or regulatory authority or stock exchange, except in each case as otherwise will be disclosed in the Offering Circular. Legal Opinions. The Managers shall have received on the Closing Date, certain legal opinions on the laws of various jurisdictions (including but not limited to US law, Hong Kong law, PRC law, Cayman Islands law, British Virgin Islands law, English law), in each case dated the Closing Date and in the form and substance satisfactory to the Managers. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

