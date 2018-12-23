CLPH China Logistics Property : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ESTABLISHMENT OF AN EXEMPTED LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND TRANSFER OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN PROJECT COMPANIES TO AN EXEMPTED LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1589)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ESTABLISHMENT OF AN EXEMPTED LIMITED

PARTNERSHIP AND

TRANSFER OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN PROJECT COMPANIES TO AN EXEMPTED LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

On 6 December 2018, the Company, through Yupei Investment, established the General Partner. On 21 December 2018, Yupei Investment, Achiever Edge and the General Partner entered into the Share Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which Achiever Edge agreed to subscribe one newly-issued share of the General Partner. After such subscription, each of Yupei Investment and Achiever Edge will own 50% of the equity interest in the General Partner.

On 11 December 2018, the General Partner established the Fund, an exempted limited partnership, under the laws of the Cayman Islands, pursuant to the Initial LPA. The General Partner serves as the general partner of the Fund, and Yupei LP serves as the limited partner of the Fund. On 21 December 2018, the General Partner, Yupei LP and ICBCI LP entered into the Amended and Restated LPA, pursuant to which Yupei LP and ICBCI LP agreed to jointly invest in the Fund in United States dollars, the equivalent of RMB1,634 million, of which the Company committed to invest 51.0%, or the equivalent of RMB833 million, and ICBCI LP committed to invest 49.0%, or the equivalent of RMB801 million. The Fund will be managed by the General Partner.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, on 21 December 2018, the Company, through Yupei Development, transferred the Project Companies to the Fund. As a result of such transfer, ICBCI Investment Management became the indirect beneficial owner of 49.0% of the equity interests in the Project Companies. As a result, such transaction is an indirect disposal of 49.0% of the Company's equity interest in the Project Companies.

The formation of the General Partner does not constitute a discloseable transaction as none of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the formation of the General Partners exceeds 5%. The formation of the Fund constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as more than one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the joint investment in Yupei Logistics Property Fund I Limited Partnership are more than 5% but less than 25% and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules. The formation of the Fund, even if aggregated with the formation of the General Partner, would only constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, as the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the formation of the General Partner and the Fund, when aggregated, are less than 25%.

In addition, the transfer of the 49.0% equity interest in the Project Companies also constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as more than one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect the transfer of three project companies are more than 5% but less than 25% and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules.

THE FUND

The General Partner

On 6 December 2018, the Company, through Yupei Investment, established the General Partner for the purpose of forming of an investment form structure. On 21 December 2018, Yupei Investment and Achiever Edge entered into the Share Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which Achiever Edge agreed to subscribe one newly-issued share of the General Partner for a nominal consideration of USD1.00. After such subscription, each of Yupei Investment and Achiever Edge owns 50% of the equity interest in the General Partner. On 21 December 2018, Yupei Investment and Achiever Edge also entered into the GP Shareholders' Agreement.

The GP Shareholders' Agreement

The principal terms of the GP Shareholders' Agreement are as follows:

Date:

21 December 2018

Parties:

Yupei Investment, as a shareholder

Achiever Edge, as a shareholder

The General Partner, as the jointly invested company

Purpose of the General Partner: The purpose of the General Partner is to manage the Fund to acquire the Project Companies and its asset. Board Composition: The board of directors of the General Partner shall consist of four directors, with each of Yupei Investment and Achiever Edge having the power to appoint two. Transfer restriction and Parties to the GP Shareholders' Agreement are generally not right of first offer: permitted to transfer its share to a third party without the prior written consent of the other parties and they also enjoy right of first offer. Establishment of the Fund

On 11 December 2018, the General Partner established the Fund pursuant to the Initial LPA. The General Partner serves as the general partner of the Fund, and Yupei LP serves as the limited partner of the Fund.

On 21 December 2018, the General Partner, Yupei LP and ICBCI LP entered into the Amended and Restated LPA to admit ICBCI LP as a limited partner. The Amended and Restated LPA also adjusted the capital commitment to the Fund to the United States dollars equivalent of RMB1,634 million in view of the additional limited partner, whereby Yupei LP agreed to invest 51.0% of the total committed capital, or the United States dollars equivalent of RMB833 million, in the Fund, while ICBCI LP agreed to invest 49.0% of the total committed capital, or the United States dollars equivalent of RMB801 million, in the Fund.

Amended and Restated LPA

The principal terms of the Amended and Restated LPA are as follows:

Date:

21 December 2018

Parties:

The General Partner, as the general partner Yupei LP, as a limited partner

ICBCI LP, as a limited partner

Committed capital:

Yupei LP agrees to subscribe for limited partnership interest in the Fund with a committed capital contribution of the United States dollar equivalent of RMB833 million. ICBCI LP agrees to subscribe for limited partnership interest in the Fund with a committed capital contribution of the United States dollar equivalent of RMB801 million.

Yupei LP's committed capital will be settled by offsetting the amount due from it to the Fund under this agreement and the amount due from the Fund to the Company in connection with the Share Purchase Agreement.

Timing of making capital commitment:

The General Partner may issue a draw down notice specifying the due date, and the limited partners are obliged to make the capital commitment no later than three business days prior to the due date so specified.

Purpose of the Fund:

The purpose of the Fund is to acquire, hold and dispose of the investment and to engage in all activities and transactions as the General Partner may deem reasonably necessary or incidental in connection therewith.

Duration of the Fund:

The term of the Fund commenced on 11 December 2018 and, subject to the termination and liquidation clauses, the Fund shall continue until the expiry of four years from the date ICBCI LP made its committed capital contribution. The life of the Fund may be extended for up to two successive one-year period, and with each extension being determined at the sole discretion of the General Partner.

Distribution of investment proceeds:

All proceeds in relation to the investment shall be distributed to the limited partners pro rata to their capital contribution at the discretion of the General Partner. The General Partner shall not be obliged to cause the Fund to make any distribution (i) unless there is sufficient cash available, (ii) which would render the Fund insolvent, or (iii) which, in the opinion of the General Partner, would or might leave the Fund with insufficient funds or profits to meet any future contemplated obligations, liabilities or contingencies.

Management of the Fund:

• The General Partner shall have full power and authority, on behalf of the Fund, to do all such things as are, in the reasonable opinion of the General Partner, necessary or desirable in connection with the operation of the Fund or otherwise in the furtherance of the Fund's business.

• The Fund shall have an investment committee comprising four members, with each of Yupei Investment and Achiever Edge having the power to appoint two members.

• The Fund will appoint the Company or its affiliates to provide property management and maintenance services to the logistics parks owned by the Project Companies for an annual management fee of 0.8% of the valuation of these logistics parks, payable as at the end of each year during the term of the Fund.

Transfer restriction and

Drag Along Right:

Parties to the Amended and Restated LPA are generally not permitted to transfer its share to a third party without the prior written consent of the other parties and Yupei LP enjoys drag along right.

TRANSFER OF THE PROJECT COMPANIES

On 21 December 2018, Yupei Development and the Fund entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which Yupei Development transferred its entire equity interest in Yupei Management and assigned all the debt owed by Yupei Management to Yupei Development to the Fund at an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB1,470 million. Yupei Management wholly owns the Project Companies. As a result of such transfer, ICBCI Investment Management, through its limited partnership interest in the Fund, became the indirect beneficial owner of 49.0% of the equity interests in the Project Companies; the Company will become the indirect beneficial owner of 51.0% of the equity interests in the Project Companies, and will continue to be directly involved in the management of the Project Companies. As such, the Project Companies will remain to be consolidated subsidiaries of the Company.

Share Purchase Agreement

The principal terms of the Share Purchase Agreements are as follows:

Date: 21 December 2018 Parties: The Fund, as the buyer Yupei Development, as the seller Subject matter of sale: The entire equity interest of Yupei Management held by Yupei Development as well as the loan owed by Yupei Management to Yupei Development. Purchase Price: RMB1,470,000,000 comprising: • RMB657,713,360.77 for the shares; • RMB571,536,639.23 for the outstanding debt owed by Yupei Management to be assigned; and

• RMB240,750,000 for the outstanding amount due from the Hong Kong Holding Companies to the Project Companies.

(Collectively, the "Purchase Price")