CLPH China Logistics Property : MINIMUM COUPON RATE OF THE NEW NOTES

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that the completion of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation remains subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation as set forth in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum and summarized in the Announcement. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation with or without conditions.
The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation. As the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.
The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.
Hong Kong, September 9, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Li Shifa, Mr. Wu Guolin, Ms. Li Huifang, Mr. Chen Runfu, Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah, Ms. Shi Lianghua and Mr. Xie Xiangdong are the executive Directors; Mr. Huang Xufeng, Ms. Li Qing and Mr. Fu Bing are the non-executive Directors; and Mr. Guo Jingbin, Mr. Fung Ching Simon, Mr. Wang Tianye, Mr. Leung Chi Ching Frederick and Mr. Chen Yaomin are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.