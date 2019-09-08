CLPH China Logistics Property : MINIMUM COUPON RATE OF THE NEW NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd

中 國 物 流 資 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1589)

MINIMUM COUPON RATE OF THE NEW NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated September 5, 2019 in respect of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation in relation to the Company's outstanding US$300,000,000 8.0% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that the New Notes to be issued in connection with the Exchange Offer will bear a minimum coupon rate of 8.75% per annum (the "Minimum Coupon Rate"). The Company reserves the right to adjust the coupon rate (subject to the Minimum Coupon Rate) in the Company's sole discretion until the announcement of the actual coupon rate.

This announcement and all documents related to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation can be found on the Exchange and Consent Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/chinalogistics.

The Company will make a further announcement in respect to the actual coupon rate of the New Notes and the results of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation in due course.