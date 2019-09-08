Log in
CLPH China Logistics Property : MINIMUM COUPON RATE OF THE NEW NOTES

09/08/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd

中 國 物 流 資 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1589)

MINIMUM COUPON RATE OF THE NEW NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated September 5, 2019 in respect of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation in relation to the Company's outstanding US$300,000,000 8.0% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that the New Notes to be issued in connection with the Exchange Offer will bear a minimum coupon rate of 8.75% per annum (the "Minimum Coupon Rate"). The Company reserves the right to adjust the coupon rate (subject to the Minimum Coupon Rate) in the Company's sole discretion until the announcement of the actual coupon rate.

This announcement and all documents related to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation can be found on the Exchange and Consent Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/chinalogistics.

The Company will make a further announcement in respect to the actual coupon rate of the New Notes and the results of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation in due course.

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that the completion of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation remains subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation as set forth in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum and summarized in the Announcement. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation with or without conditions.

The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation. As the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.

By Order of the Board

China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd

中國物流資產控股有限公司

LI Shifa

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 9, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Li Shifa, Mr. Wu Guolin, Ms. Li Huifang, Mr. Chen Runfu, Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah, Ms. Shi Lianghua and Mr. Xie Xiangdong are the executive Directors; Mr. Huang Xufeng, Ms. Li Qing and Mr. Fu Bing are the non-executive Directors; and Mr. Guo Jingbin, Mr. Fung Ching Simon, Mr. Wang Tianye, Mr. Leung Chi Ching Frederick and Mr. Chen Yaomin are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

CLPH - China Logistics Property Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 22:21:01 UTC
