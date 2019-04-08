CLS Releases White Paper Regarding its imILT® Immuno-Stimulating Method for Treating Cancer Tumours at ECIO 2019 Conference

LUND, Sweden, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) today released a technical white paper regarding the company’s imILT® immuno-stimulating method for treating cancer tumours at the European Conference on Interventional Oncology (ECIO) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands this April 8-11, 2019. The white paper’s technical materials include pre-clinical and clinical studies, treatment method developments, and data on safety and usability topics. The full imILT White Paper is available here.



“Our imILT white paper includes data and compiled information in a format primarily directed to doctors,” says Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO at CLS. “It highlights our research behind the treatment methods and the promising survival results shown in our clinical studies regarding the imILT treatment of pancreatic cancer. Our goal and expectation is that doctors will find our latest comprehensive information to be interesting and relevant.”

CLS is a Gold Sponsor at ECIO 2019 and will be featured during a one-hour symposium focusing on imILT®, the method in an immunological context and the studies carried out on pancreatic cancer indication. The symposium is held in collaboration with Dr. Belarmino Gonçalves, Professor Olivier Turrini, Professor Gunnar Hedlund, and the co-founder, Professor Karl-Göran Tranberg, who will all talk about different aspects of imILT. The symposium will take place on Tuesday, April 9th and is chaired by Professor Andreas Mahnken.

ECIO was held for the first time in 2008 and became an annual conference in 2012 aimed for experts in interventional oncology, i.e. interventional radiology, focusing on future options for cancer treatment. These treatments are typically less invasive than traditional surgery and are performed by image guidance such as computer tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound (US). CLS is a member of the CIRSE (Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe) organization behind the conference. Last year's ECIO in Vienna had more than 1,400 participants, which is a record for the event.





