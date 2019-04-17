CLU Names Dr. David Carter Vice President of Academic Affairs

CLAREMONT, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University announced today that its leadership team has appointed David Carter, Ed.D. as Vice President of Academic Affairs.

"We are fortunate to have someone of David's caliber and experience step up to this leadership role," said CLU Interim CEO Tony Digiovanni. "David embodies the ethical leadership qualities that lie at the core of CLU. We are at a critical moment and we need renewed leadership to successfully implement our exciting new academic offerings. David is a strong communicator who is student focused with deep leadership capabilities. We're incredibly lucky to have his proven talent."

Carter has been serving as CLU's Acting VP of Academic Affairs since January of this year. In that role, he has demonstrated his leadership skills and has helped CLU move quickly to expand academic programs essential for growth. His appointment is officially effective from April 1, 2019.

"I'm humbled and honored by this opportunity to carry David Lincoln's vision of ethical leadership education into the future," said Carter. "I believe CLU matters. It matters to our students, it matters to the organizations that will benefit from the collaborative leadership our graduates offer, and it matters to a world in desperate need of this mindful leadership doctrine."

David Lincoln, who passed away in 2018, founded and endowed socially conscious Claremont Lincoln University with a mission to educate future leaders whose management techniques can effect social change through mindfulness and dialogue. This philosophy of success through collaboration has become known as The Claremont Core®. Our courses will guide you through a process of self-awareness that evolves towards advanced knowledge and skills to make you a change-maker in our globalized world.

"David is clearly the best person to lead the Academics team, and he has the unanimous support of our Board," Digiovanni said. "The Board took the thoughtful approach that our shareholders, customers, partners and employees expected and deserved."

