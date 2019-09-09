CM CARES Awards $250,000 in Scholarships to Future Religious Leaders

CM CARES, the Church Mutual Insurance Company foundation, has again awarded 50 scholarships totaling $250,000 to students studying religion. This is the third year the Religious Scholars Program has offered a helping hand to future religious leaders. This year’s recipients were chosen from hundreds of applicants of diverse faiths and backgrounds.

“Many notable individuals from across the country applied for these scholarships,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO of Church Mutual Insurance Company. “It demonstrates the drive and passion these students have for their religious studies.”

Each scholarship winner will receive $5,000 to use toward the completion of his or her 2019-20 academic year. Recipients include future leaders of many denominations, including Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist, Catholic, Unitarian Universalist, Buddhist and Jewish. To view a complete list of winners, go to www.churchmutual.com/cmcares/2019cmcares-scholars.cfm.

The scholarship program was open to full-time students enrolled in an advanced degree (post-secondary) religious studies program at an accredited theological seminary, college or university during the 2019-20 academic year. Students serving in their final year of an internship were also eligible for the scholarships.

“Everyone here at Church Mutual sends their congratulations to the 50 religious scholars,” Poirier said. “We’d also like to extend our gratitude to those who made the program successful again this year, including teachers and professors, students, brokers and agents who helped spread the word.”

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

2018 Ward’s 50 Top Performing Property and Casualty Insurers

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year, by Northcentral Technical College

About CM CARES

Established by Church Mutual Insurance Company in 2016, CM CARES, the Church Mutual Insurance Company foundation, supports charitable, educational and religious causes that improve the human condition. For more information, contact us at CMCares@churchmutual.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005742/en/