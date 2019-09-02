CMA CGM : Australia ISPS Terminal Surcharge Update (Import/Export)

Monday, September 02, 2019
CMA CGM informs its customers of the updated amounts of the ISPS (International Ship & Port facility Security code) Terminal surcharge in Australia.
Effective from October 1st, 2019 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Perimeter: Import & Export
Cargo: dry, reefer
Amount: AUD 10 per unit
Applicable on top of freight
Collect/Prepaid
(*)The associated basic freights are available here: https://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/finder. Bunker-related surcharges, THC (Origin and/or Destination), Peak Season charges and similar charges and other Safety and Security-related surcharges may also apply and are accessible at http://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/charge-finder. Other charges such as contingency charges and local charges may be applicable.
Please contact your local CMA CGM office should you require information about any other pricing information
