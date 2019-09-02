Log in
CMA CGM : Australia ISPS Terminal Surcharge Update (Import/Export)

09/02/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Monday, September 02, 2019

CMA CGM informs its customers of the updated amounts of the ISPS (International Ship & Port facility Security code) Terminal surcharge in Australia.

Effective from October 1st, 2019 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice


  • Perimeter: Import & Export
  • Cargo: dry, reefer
  • Amount: AUD 10 per unit
  • Applicable on top of freight
  • Collect/Prepaid

(*)The associated basic freights are available here: https://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/finder. Bunker-related surcharges, THC (Origin and/or Destination), Peak Season charges and similar charges and other Safety and Security-related surcharges may also apply and are accessible at http://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/charge-finder. Other charges such as contingency charges and local charges may be applicable.

Please contact your local CMA CGM office should you require information about any other pricing information

Disclaimer

CMA CGM SA published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 13:59:03 UTC
