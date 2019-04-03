Log in
CMA CGM : Ecuador ISPS Terminal Surcharge Update (import/export)

04/03/2019 | 11:17am EDT

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

CMA CGM informs its customers of the updated amounts of the ISPS (International Ship & Port facility Security code) Terminal surcharge in Ecuador.

Effective from May 1st, 2019 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice


  • Perimeter: Import & Export
  • Cargo: dry, reefer
  • Amount: USD 15 per unit
  • Applicable on top of freight
  • Collect/Prepaid

(*)The associated basic freights are available here: https://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/finder. Bunker-related surcharges, THC (Origin and/or Destination), Peak Season charges and similar charges and other Safety and Security-related surcharges may also apply and are accessible at http://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/charge-finder. Other charges such as contingency charges and local charges may be applicable.

Please contact your local CMA CGM office should you require information about any other pricing information

Disclaimer

CMA CGM SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 15:16:02 UTC
